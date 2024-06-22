GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy suffers burns while attempting stunt at event held to celebrate Vijay’s birthday

The police say no case had been registered at the family’s request

Published - June 22, 2024 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab from the video.

A screen grab from the video. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 11-year-old boy sustained burns while he attempted a stunt using fire at an event organised in view of actor-politician Vijay’s birthday.

The incident occurred at Suganya Wedding Hall in Neelankarai here. Despite the appeal made by Mr. Vijay to not celebrate his birthday in view of the Kallakurichi tragedy, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam organised the event on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Krishvva of Mylapore. A video shows that the accident occurred when he attempted to break a set of tiles on fire. However, his hand caught fire, and after he panicked, the flames quickly spread on stage. Others were seen running to his rescue. The police said no case had been registered at the family’s request.

