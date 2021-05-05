Boy steals ₹12 lakh from home to play online game

A businessman has lodged a complaint with the police against his 13-year-son’s friends, alleging that they forced his son to steal and spend ₹12 lakh on an online game.

Complainant R. Ram Vilas, an interior designer, said his son, a Class 8 student, took the money from his locker in small portions under the insistence of one of his friends, who asked him to play Free Fire, an online video game.

He and three others gave the money to an employee of an electronic gadget showroom to recharge their accounts and continued playing the game.

Recently, Mr. Vilas noticed that cash was missing from his locker and questioned his son.

Based on his confession, Mr. Vilas lodged a complaint at the J.J. Nagar police station against his son’s friends — all 13-year-olds — and the private firm’s employee.