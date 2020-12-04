Boy run over by mini bus in Chennai’s MGR Nagar

A boy was run over by an MTC-run mini bus in MGR Nagar on Thursday night.

According to police, Rajendran works as a contract employee with Greater Chennai Corporation. He resides with his family in Choolaipalam in MGR Nagar.

His son R Manikandan, was a student of Class 6 in a government school. On Thursday night, he was walking past Venkat Raman Road in MGR Nagar towards a grocery shop when the mini bus plying between T Nagar and Valsaravakkam ran over him.

The bus driver Sivan fled the spot after the accident. The Guindy traffic investigation police arrested him and booked him for rash and negligent driving, and death caused due to negligent driving.