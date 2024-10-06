ADVERTISEMENT

Boy found dead at sewage pumping station in Koyambedu

Published - October 06, 2024 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police sent the body for a post-mortem and began an investigation

The Hindu Bureau

The Koyambedu police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in the sewage pumping station in Chinmaya Nagar on Sunday. A senior police official said the personnel were alerted about a body found at the station in Kulasekara Puram around 9 a.m. A team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Based on an investigation, the deceased was identified as M. Vasanthakumar, a resident of the locality. The police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and began inquiries with the residents of the locality.

