Boy falls to death trying to catch pigeon 

December 15, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor of Tsunami quarters in Kannagi Nagar when he attempted to catch a pigeon.

The police said the victim, Kutty, a tenth standard student at a private school, was the son of one Venkatesan whose family resides in the Tsunami quarters. On Thursday evening, while he was playing on the fourth floor, he attempted to catch one of the pigeons and accidentally fell to the ground. The family rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital where he died without responding to the treatment. Kannagi Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

