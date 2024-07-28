ADVERTISEMENT

Boy falls to death at apartment complex in Vadapalani

Published - July 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was on the phone with his friend when he slipped and fell

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the water tank of an apartment complex while he was on a video call on Sunday.

The police said B. Prajan of Vadapalani was visiting his friend at an apartment complex in Alagiri Nagar. He had gone to the terrace of the four-floor building and climbed to the top of the water tank there. When he was on the phone with his friend, Prajan slipped and fell from the tank. Residents rushed Prajan to a private hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Vadapalani police visited the accident site and sent the body to the ESI Hospital for a post-mortem.

