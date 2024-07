A 17-year-old boy was injured on Tuesday after he fell from his two-wheeler while trying to avoid two stray cows that were approaching him. An official in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said the teenager was talking on the phone while riding his vehicle on Singarachari street in Triplicane. “He was taken to a hospital for first-aid, and sent home the same night. We have not received any CCTV footage yet. More investigation would follow after we get the footage,” the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.