ADVERTISEMENT

Boy drowns in sump of a private hostel at Kelambakkam

February 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy, who was playing near a water storage sump at his residence near Kelambakkam, died after falling into it on Sunday night.  The victim has been identified as Rajesh Bahadur, whose father Sarath Bahadur, 38, a native of Nepal, worked as a watchman and helper at a private hostel in Kelambakkam. Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Rajesh was playing near the sump in the hostel building. When he did not return home for long, his parents frantically searched for him and found him in the sump. He was rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Kelambakkam police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US