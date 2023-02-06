Boy drowns in sump of a private hostel at Kelambakkam

February 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A five-year-old boy, who was playing near a water storage sump at his residence near Kelambakkam, died after falling into it on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Bahadur, whose father Sarath Bahadur, 38, a native of Nepal, worked as a watchman and helper at a private hostel in Kelambakkam. Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Rajesh was playing near the sump in the hostel building. When he did not return home for long, his parents frantically searched for him and found him in the sump. He was rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Kelambakkam police have registered a case.