Boy drowns in septic tank, two panchayat officials suspended  

January 23, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A six-year-old child on Sunday died after falling into an open septic tank at Sastram Pakkam village near Singaperumalkoil. Two staff of village panchayat have been placed under suspension for their alleged negligence.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep, 6, son of Manikandan, a lorry driver in Sasthram Pakkam. On Sunday, Mr. Manikandan took his son along with him on a bicycle to get drinking water from a pump in the nearby Venkatapuram village panchayat.

While he was waiting for the water, his son, who was playing in nearby area, went missing. Mr. Manikandan frantically searched for his son and found him lying unconscious in a septic tank.

The locals rushed the boy to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Palur police registered a case of negligence. Two persons, including village panchayat secretary and pump operator, were suspended.