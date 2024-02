February 29, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Parivakkam village near Poonamallee on Wednesday.

The victim is Sujith, aged 7. Accompanied by a neighbour, he went fishing in a lake on Wednesday morning. While he was standing on the bank of the lake, he accidentally fell into the waterbody, and drowned.

Passersby recovered the body and sent it to Government Hospital, Poonamallee. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.