Boy dies of accidental strangulation

An 11-year-old boy, Balaji, died of accidental strangulation, after the rope used for a cloth cradle got entangled around his neck at his house in Thangal Street, Ramapuram on Sunday.
According to police, a cloth cradle was set up in his house for his uncle's nine-month old child. Balaji used to play on it regularly.
On Sunday, his parents had gone to a nearby shop and he was alone at home. As there was some problem with the water supply, a woman living on the floor above Balaji's house came down to turn the valve on. She saw Balaji lying unconscious, with the cradle entangled around his neck and his knees on the floor. With the help of her husband, she cut the rope and rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
The Royala Nagar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
