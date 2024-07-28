Boy dies in road accident

A 16-year-old boy died after the bike he was riding, rammed into the lorry on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as K. Suganeshwar, of Nungambakkam, a class XII student at a private school. On Thursday night, on the occasion of his friend’s birthday, Suganeshwar took a bike from his house and went to meet the friend.

As Suganeshwar was riding the vehicle near Vadapalani Flyover, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry that was moving ahead. Due to the impact, he sustained grievous injury. Passersby rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar investigated.

