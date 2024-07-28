GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy dies in road accident

Published - July 28, 2024 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy died after the bike he was riding, rammed into the lorry on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as K. Suganeshwar, of Nungambakkam, a class XII student at a private school. On Thursday night, on the occasion of his friend’s birthday, Suganeshwar took a bike from his house and went to meet the friend.

As Suganeshwar was riding the vehicle near Vadapalani Flyover, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry that was moving ahead. Due to the impact, he sustained grievous injury. Passersby rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar investigated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.