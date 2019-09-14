Chennai

Boy dies as lorry turns turtle

A Class IX student was killed after the lorry he was travelling in turned turtle in Manali on Thursday. Following the incident, women staged a protest. Police said Shyam, son of Rajkumar and Hemavathy, studied in a school in MGR Nagar. On Thursday, while returning home, Shyam hitch-hiked a ride in a water tanker. The lorry turned turtle in an accident.

While lorry driver Kubendran managed to escape from the vehicle, Shyam died.

Dec 20, 2019

