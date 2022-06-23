Boy dies after TV falls on him

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 22:55 IST

A two-year-old boy died on Wednesday after a television set fell on him at his house in Kolathur.

The victim was identified as Rithish, son of Arunachalam, at Varalakshmi Nagar. The TV set fell on him while he was playing at home. Immediately he was taken to a private hospital in Periyar Nagar. The Kolathur police have registered a case.