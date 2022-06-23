Boy dies after TV falls on him
A two-year-old boy died on Wednesday after a television set fell on him at his house in Kolathur.
The victim was identified as Rithish, son of Arunachalam, at Varalakshmi Nagar. The TV set fell on him while he was playing at home. Immediately he was taken to a private hospital in Periyar Nagar. The Kolathur police have registered a case.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.