Boy dies after falling from terrace while chasing kite in Choolaimedu

June 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 13-year-old boy died on Monday in Choolaimedu after accidentally falling from the second-floor terrace of his house when he was chasing a kite. The police identified the victim as D. Prasanna, of Bharathiyar Salai. When he was playing with his friends on his house’s terrace, they spotted a kite and decided to catch it. While chasing it, Prasanna fell to the ground when he tried jumping to the terrace of the adjacent house. His parents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Choolaimedu police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.