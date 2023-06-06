Boy dies after falling from terrace while chasing kit in Choolaimedu

June 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 13-year-old boy died on Monday in Choolaimedu after accidentally falling from the second-floor terrace of his house when he was chasing a kite. The police identified the victim as D. Prasanna, of Bharathiyar Salai. When he was playing with his friends on his house’s terrace, they spotted a kite and decided to catch it. While chasing it, Prasanna fell to the ground when he tried jumping to the terrace of the adjacent house. His parents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Choolaimedu police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.