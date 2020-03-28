Bored at home? Learn dance online for free

Do you love to dance? But, are unable to step out to a studio due to the lockdown? Now, for thousands confined to their houses, dance studios in the city are offering free learning sessions online, through social media platforms.

For instance, The Swingers, a dance company and studio, has been teaching hundreds of people hip-hop and freestyle through Instagram videos in the evening. Prasanna Kumar of The Swingers said: “During times when most people are nervous, restless or frustrated, dance will be therapeutic. It has the power to improve mental and physical health. Otherwise, people will continue browsing on their mobiles or watching TV.”

This could potentially get more people interested in dance, he said. “There are many who want to give dance a shot, but are apprehensive and shy. Through the classes, they can learn at home and see how interested they are,” he added. The sessions are currently getting hundreds of views, every day. To encourage students, the studio is also asking them to post their videos, and a few of them get featured on the studio’s Instagram page.

Similarly, Raack Academy of Dance plans to have free online dance classes from April 6, for four weeks. Each day, there will be a class for an hour and a half, on their Facebook page and website. Ramana Balaji, of Raack Academy of Dance, said: “From 8-year-olds to adults, anyone can learn from the sessions. We plan to teach a few styles of hip-hop. These will be recorded sessions and will be posted every day in the evening. Once in a while, we will also have webinars. This will particularly keep children engaged and excited.”