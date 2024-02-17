Border districts told to take up preventive measures in the wake of Avian influenza

February 17, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of Avian influenza outbreak in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, the directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, government of Tamil Nadu, has asked the deputy directors of health services of bordering districts to take up preventive measures.

In a communication to the deputy directors of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri, T. S. Selvavinayagam, director of public health, said in a media report, the joint director of Animal Husbandry, Nellore district, has stated that more than 10,000 poultry birds have died in the district over the past 10 days. They have confirmed an Avian influenza outbreak due to the H5N1 influenza virus, and are taking prevention and control activities, he said.

He asked the officials to take up preventive measures, including orientation of Primary Health Centre medical officers and health staff, and training of rapid response teams in coordination with the Animal Husbandry Department.

Surveillance of flu like illness in all government and private hospitals should be taken up. Those who had travelled to bird flu affected areas and are engaged in poultry rearing should be looked at. Hospitals should be prepared to handle cases, assist in chemoprophylaxis and sharing of information for action with the Animal Husbandry department.

Medical and paramedical teams should be deputed to the check posts as and when requested by the Animal Husbandry department. Death of crows, ducks, chickens and other birds, and sickness in birds noticed by the field staff should be notified immediately to the Joint Director (AH) at the district level. While the availability of an adequate number of personal protective equipment must be ensured, public awareness on hand washing, hygiene practices and wearing of masks by infected persons must be taken up, he said.