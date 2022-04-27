Border checkposts to have automatic number plate recognition cameras in Vellore

They will monitor movement of vehicles and prevent illegal sand mining

Vellore SP S. Rajesh Kannan showing the ANPR cameras, which will be installed at border checkposts in Vellore. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Five border checkposts in Vellore will have Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to monitor movement of vehicles and to prevent illegal sand mining.

At present, checkposts are located at Christianpet, Mutharasikuppam, Pathirappally, Sainagunta and Paradarami. They already have ordinary CCTV cameras, monitored by policemen round-the-clock.

Under the new initiative, the ANPR cameras would not only capture images of vehicles and number plates but also provide live feed to the control room set up at the Collectorate, SP office and the Department of Mines, which handles sand mining on the Palar River.

“Each ANPR camera has a storage capacity of 15 days. Each check post will have at least two such cameras,” Vellore SP S. Rajesh Kannan, told The Hindu. Among other features, these cameras would alert the control room at these offices, especially the district police headquarters, about stolen vehicles, including two-wheelers. A new software with two types of lists– black list and white– of vehicles have been uploaded in the DVR unit of these cameras. The black list contains numbers of stolen and missing vehicles. All other vehicles are classified under the white list. Accordingly, these cameras will capture the images. If the numbers under black list are captured, an automatic alert message will be sent to the control room, which will in turn alert police patrols in the respective area.

Currently, the district police maintains around 200 CCTV cameras in the district. Work on providing identification numbers to these cameras is under way.