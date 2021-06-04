Bootleggers smuggle liquor from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 23:10 IST

On Thursday alone, 15,262 litres of liquor and 75 vehicles were seized all over the State

Defying the lockdown, bootleggers are not only brewing traditional arrack but are also smuggling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from neighbouring States.

Officials of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing stumbled on a huge quantity of liquor smuggled into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday. The police seized liquor bottles not just at Zuzuwadi and a few places in Krishnagiri district but also in Chennai and Thoothukudi, which is nearly 600 km away from the Karnataka border.

On Thursday alone, 15,262 litres of liquor and 75 vehicles were seized across the State. “Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have kept open their liquor shops with restricted timings. People carry liquor bottles on goods-carrier under the pretext of transporting vegetables, fruits and eggs or essentials. We constantly inspect vehicles whenever we receive information,” a senior official said.

On Wednesday night, the city police stopped a sport utility vehicle, with a sticker reading ‘judge’, a container and another car with a sticker reading ‘the press’ that followed it. As the police intercepted the vehicles, the occupants escaped. The container was seized and its driver, a Nepali, was held. On searching the vehicle, the police found liquor bottles smuggled from Karnataka.

The same day, the Tiruvallur district police arrested a man carrying liquor bottles from Andhra Pradesh in a sedan thinking that the police would not stop him as he was travelling in the high-end car. The next day, three persons on a goods-carrier were stopped near Minjur. They told the police that they were bringing mangoes from Andhra Pradesh. The police searched the vehicle and found IMFL bottles hidden under mangoes.

Over 74,543 bottles of IMFL, smuggled from Karnataka, were seized and 459 cases booked this week. Likewise, 13,972 bottles of IMFL, brought from Andhra Pradesh, were seized and 353 cases booked. The police also seized 7,727 bottles of IMFL smuggled from Puducherry and booked 41 cases.

In seven days since May 28, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing booked 3,817 cases and arrested 4,099 persons for bootlegging. Over 747 cases were booked for brewing illicit arrack and 30,483 litres of illicit arrack was seized. About 7,479 litres of arrack distilled in Puducherry, 11,417 litres of rectified spirit and 86,608 litres of fermented wash were seized.

Since the sale of IMFL is prohibited, the police seized 15,865 bottles of IMFL bought at Tasmac outlets before the lockdown. Over 1,168 cases were booked for selling it on the black market.

The police also use technology to detect wrongdoers. The St. Thomas Mount Unit of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing has deployed drone cameras to detect illicit arrack brewing at Tiruneermalai.

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing operates a toll-free number, 10581, and a mobile number, 9498410581, for members of the public to pass on information on bootlegging. Its control room numbers are 044-2844 3339 and 044-2844 5883.