Bootlegger sustains burns in self-immolation bid

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:26 IST

SI, who attempted to save her, sustains burns

A bootlegger sustained burns after her sari caught fire when threatened self-immolation when a police team went to arrest her. A sub-inspector too sustained burns as he dragged her from the hut and put out the flame.

The incident occurred at 8.30 p.m. Thursday when a police team from Sastri Nagar station went to the hut at Odaikuppam, following information that the woman, identified as Usha, 36, and her husband Rathinam, were hoarding liquor and selling the same at a higher price. The informer, posing a customer, went to the hut and bought a bottle of liquor from the couple’s son who was caught him red-handed.

Usha asked the policemen to let her son off. When they did not heed her, she rushed inside her hut and doused herself with kerosene. She threatened to immolate herself if the police did not release her son. But her sari caught fire from a stove in the hut.

The policemen dragged her out of the hut. Sub-inspector Malarvannan sustained burns on his right hand. Inspector Palavesham said: “Timely action by our personnel saved the woman. Otherwise, it would have caused a major fire in the area which has 50 huts.”

The police admitted the woman, who sustained 50% burns, to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. She has been charged with preventing the police from discharging their duty and selling liquor. Rathinam, his son and sister have been also been booked by the police.

Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.