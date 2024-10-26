Boom barriers to be removed at toll plazas to allow free movement of vehicles on Chennai-Tiruchi NH

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to remove all boom barriers at seven toll plazas between Chennai and Tiruchi until after Deepavali.

The lifting and bringing down of the boom barriers will take another 3-4 seconds per vehicle. “This will help reduce waiting time at toll plazas and thereby reducing piling up of vehicles on the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway,” said an official.

Usually around 35,000 vehicles take the road daily to reach various destinations. However, during this festival season at least 50,000 additional vehicles will pass the plazas at Paranur, Athur, Vikravandi, Senkuruchi, Thirumanthurai and Samayapuram. The official also clarified that no decision has been taken to allow vehicles for free during this time. “Toll will be collected as usual,” he added.