Boom barrier on public road removed

The barrier was removed on Monday.

The barrier was removed on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Chennai Corporation on Monday removed a metal boom barrier that was blocking entry to Bharathi Avenue in Injambakkam.

Officials said that the barrier blocked entry of the public to the road that leads to the beach from the East Coast Road and that they had received an online complaint about the barrier.

They said that public roads cannot be closed or barricaded in any manner, preventing the entry of the public.

“A few years ago, locals had wanted a barrier to prevent bike racing on the road to the beach and also to prevent thefts since the houses were placed far and apart. The Chennai Corporation officials at that point of time allowed the barrier after police concurrence, but with the condition that it should be kept closed only at night and that too with a watchman. They were not permitted to keep it closed in the daytime,” said an official.

The Corporation officials said that if there are other such barriers that are kept closed during the day and denying access to public roads, they would be removed.

