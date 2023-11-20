Books by child-authors exhibited

November 20, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A public exhibition of books on climate change written by 17 Chennai-based child-authors was held in the city. The books, which were the outcome of a six-month course created by Cogitation Club and implemented in partnership with the Youth Conservation Action Network, were launched by Carrie Albright of the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE), as per a release from Cogitation.

The exhibition showcased books revolving around challenges faced by farmers, fisherpersons, domestic workers, and trees in the face of climate change, the release said.