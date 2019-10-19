Booking a tanker online remains a struggle

Booking a tanker load of water through Dial for Water 2.0 service continues to be a tough task for some residents.

The service was launched in July with the objective of streamlining booking of tankers and reducing wait time for delivery. But residents, particularly from areas 9, 10 and 13, complain that they continue to face difficulties in booking 6 kl and 9 kl tanker loads of water through the online service.

Vijaya Suresh, a resident of Choolaimedu, said: “When I reach the payment stage, the website redirects me to the home page. By then, the booking slots are full. The helpline is also difficult to reach.”

For some residents who get through booking, making payment is a challenge. They complained that the slots are booked within few minutes. They suggested that the water agency could allow booking of slots for three or four days instead of the next two days. At present, nearly 11,000 trips are being operated daily.

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said there is more demand from areas 8, 9, 10 and 13. The agency was operating the maximum number of tankers and prioritising free water supply.