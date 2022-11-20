Book tracing the history of Sri Sankara School launched

November 20, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Teachers who enable students to think for themselves are the real gems of the profession, said M.K. Narayanan, former Governor of West Bengal.

He was speaking at the release of the book Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School: Fifty Years of Excellence in Education, at the school on Saturday. Stating that teachers are the custodians of the future, Mr. Narayanan spoke about the critical role they play in enabling students to achieve perfection.

“Teachers today are called upon to do so much more than they were 25 years ago – they are required to be counsellors over preachers. Their role of opening up the minds of the students to face the fast-changing world has become imperative,” he said.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Limited, said in the last 50 years, the school had achieved much and that the institution was very well placed to become the school of the future. “The school has many virtuous qualities going for it, starting with the visionary management of the K.S. Narayanan family, whose generosity of spirit and commitment to excellence is well known.”

The book, chronicling the history of the school and its journey in education, has been authored by Rukmini Amirapu and its layout designed by Malvika Mehra. N. Kumar, managing trustee, The Indian Education Trust, and vice-chairman, The Sanmar Group, in his welcome address, said the golden jubilee was the beginning of a newer and brighter era for the trust and the school.

“The education landscape has transformed exponentially in the last 50 years, and the changes that are coming up will be exciting and interesting as well. It will require our teachers and administrators to rethink and re-skill,” he said.