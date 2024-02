February 22, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A book titled Vizhikazhil Oliyettrum Sankara Nethralaya (Varalattru Suvadugal) will be released to commemorate the 85th birth anniversary of S.S. Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, at the institution here on February 24. A bust of the ophthalmologist will also be unveiled on the occasion.