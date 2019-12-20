Book released

Each one of us, in some measure, should give back to society as our social contribution to improve the quality of life, said T. Anantha Narayanan, former executive director, Ashok Leyland Limited.

He was delivering the D. Rangaswamy Memorial Endowment Lecture, organised as a part of the centenary celebrations of eminent chartered accountant D. Rangaswamy, by the Southern India Regional Council, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the D. Rangaswamy Academy for Fiscal Research and the Society of Auditors.

“Rangaswamy’s contribution towards my personal development was invaluable. He would help us and guide us to effectively seek solutions and taught us to never get overawed by problems which might appear complex,” he said.

Speaking about his journey of professional development, Mr. Anantha Narayanan said that every organisation offers exciting challenges. "At present, new opportunities are aplenty but it is up to us to make the best of it and move forward," he said. He further stressed on the importance of Personal Social Responsibility (PSR) and encouraged people to pursue an activity which can be socially important and work towards sustaining it in the larger interest of the society.

As part of the celebrations, Flying High, a book written by chartered accountants V. Pattabhi Ram and R. Sivakumar was released and T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, received the first copy. The book chronicles the success stories, life and times of 12 chartered accountants. N. Rangachary, former chairman of CBDT and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, spoke on the occasion.