Book on This Kind of A Child launched

December 24, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

This Kind of Child — The Disability Story, a book that encompasses the struggles and experiences of persons with disabilities and provides an understanding of disability, was launched at the Museum of Possibilities in the city on Saturday evening.

Authored by poet and translator K. Srilata, the book has provided an account of the life of persons with disabilities and those closely associated with them through first person accounts, interviews, essays and short fiction. The event was organised by Westland Books and Museum of Possibilities along with Madras Book Club.

Poonam Natarajan, founder of Vidyasagar, who launched the book, said it had captured the ecosystem of the disability and had several slices of perspectives be it stories from schools, or parents and siblings. There were interesting stories from children whose parents were persons with disabilities. The book is a step towards developing understanding about disability and working towards removing attitudinal barriers as a community.

Nirmala Pandit, special educator, received the first copy of the book.

Narrating her experiences, Ms. Srilata said her daughter, Ananya Kambampati, and her struggles in fitting into the school system, was the seed of the book. But she realised there were more stories to be narrated on disability. She elaborated on a few essays and interviews in the book.

During a panel discussion, Deepakh Parthasarathy, senior sub-editor (sports), The Hindu, spoke about his journey as a person with disability. He raised a few pertinent questions on parents’ willingness to understand children’s goals and efforts taken by extended family to understand persons with disabilities.

Ms. Kambhampati and Hemachandran Karah, associate professor, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, read excerpts from the book.