Book on Pallava sculptures released in Chennai

A book, ‘Pallava Sculptures - A Cultural Study’, was launched at The C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation here on Saturday.

It was authored by S. Krishnamurthy, Assistant Epigraphist, Archaeological Survey of India.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Mr. Krishnamurthy said the book discussed sculptures from the 6th Century to the 9th Century in the Thondaimandalam region.

The book also elaborately describes the material culture of the Pallava period, revealed through sculptural art such as physiognomy of people, costume, coiffure, ornaments, household items, musical instruments, weapons, and flora and fauna, he added.

T. Satyamurthy, former Director of Archaeology, who launched the book, said: “Pallavas excelled in art, and Cholas in architecture...”

He spoke about the magnificence of Pallavas’ art, and referred to Arjuna’s penance, Mahishasura Mardini cave, and the intricate carvings at Mahabalipuram.

Nandita Krishna, president, The C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar foundation, and ASI officials were present at the event.

