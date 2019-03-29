Book on MGR released

A book authored by former Minister H.V. Hande on the life of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was released here on Thursday.

The book titled Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. Marupiravi Edutha Varalaru was published in Tamil and English. While BJP leader L. Ganesan released the English book, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar released the Tamil one.

AIADMK senior leader and former Minister C. Ponnaiyan and businessman and philanthropist Nalli Kuppusamy Chetty were among those present at the function.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Jayakumar criticised DMK president M.K. Stalin’s comment in an election campaign that DMK would probe the death of Jayalalithaa. Mr. Jayakumar said it was a good joke.