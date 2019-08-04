Book on Kalaignar

Frontline, a magazine from The Hindu Group of Publications, will launch Oru Manidhan, Oru Iyakkam, a book on the life and work of former Chief Minister and DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

The book will be launched on August 6, the eve of the leader’s first death anniversary.

The 192-page book, priced at ₹200, will be available at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/.