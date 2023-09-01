HamberMenu
Book on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 launched

September 01, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Defaulter’s Paradise Lost- Demystifying the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, a book written by advocate Anant Merathia, was launched here on Friday.

Mr. Merathia said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) was one of the unique legislations which had brought together in the same sphere of discussion, varied subjects such as business, economy, finance, commerce, law and a lot more. The code had been at the forefront of economic and financial reforms of the government and it was a law that had an impact on the widest range of stakeholders, he said.

“It dawned on me that it is not practically possible for every professional to be fully aware of a law of this extent which is dynamic and rapidly evolving and hence I felt I should endeavour to provide a book,” he said.

While speaking at the launch of the book, Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, Judge, Madras High Court, said the merit of the book lay in the fact that it had targeted all the stakeholders who need to use the IBC in one form or the other, be it secure creditors, operational creditors, insolvency resolution professionals and the author had pitched it just right. “It is neither oversimplified nor intimidating. It is possible for any of these stakeholders to draw considerable benefit from the book,” he added.

T.K. Viswanathan, chairman, bankruptcy law reforms committee, and Sanjiv Jain, member (judicial), National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai, senior advocate P.H. Arvindh Pandian spoke.

