Book on Guild of Service released

Spreading Hope and Happiness, a coffee table book on the genesis and functioning of the Guild of Service (Central) was released on Tuesday by V. Shanta, Chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute.

“I believe both the Guild of Service (Central) and the Adyar Cancer Institute have the same objective — to help people in need and to see that the underprivileged get the same thing as any other person,” Dr. Shanta said.

Speaking about the activities and achievements of the Guild Of Service, Dr. Shanta said their dedication towards service is truly inspirational.

‘Empowered thousands’

“The Guild has concentrated on quality education and this has benefited thousands of women and children. Their transformation into useful citizens who have contributed to society is heartening. Service organisations like these have not just been responsible for transforming, but empowering as well,” she added.

The Guild of Service (Central), which is a 96-year-old organisation, has primarily focused on education, empowerment and emancipation. They run schools for children, children with special needs, crèches, educational sponsorship and counselling programmes and skill development programmes.

The first copy of the book, written by Rukmini Amirapu and designed by Malvika Mehra, was received by Seetha Muthiah, vice-president of the Guild.

Children from the Guild of Service home for the differently abled, Seva Samajam Children’s Home and other units of the guild presented a cultural programme as part of the evening.

A documentary film about the Guild’s activities was released.