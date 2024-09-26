Book on evolution of postal system released in Chennai

G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, released a book titled ‘Thala Idhu Thabal Thala’, authored by Arunkumar Narasimhan, at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). Tamil Nadu School Education Director S. Kannappan received the first copy.

Published by Bharathi Puthakalayam, the book provides information on the evolution of the postal system and postal stamps and gives a thorough description of mailboxes under the sea and post offices in volcanoes and other extremely remote places in the world.

“To my knowledge, I have never read a book like this,” said Mr. Viswanathan at the event. He noted that today, many young people are unaware of their own constituency, and highlighted the importance of reading newspapers and books. He requested teachers to instil the habit of reading among students.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kannappan remarked that the book has the ability to create curiosity about post offices and stamps among readers. Highlighting the importance of reading books, he mentioned ‘Puthaga Poongothu Thittam’, a government initiative for primary and upper primary students across the State, which was introduced back in 2010. He emphasised the role of the Anna Centenary Library in supporting many UPSC aspirants, students, and even officials in high ranks for reference materials.

Mr. Arunkumar stated that the primary objective of the book is to reach people at the grassroots level and create awareness about the global mail system and postal stamps. “As a philatelist, I want today’s younger generation to know more about stamps and the mail system,” he added.