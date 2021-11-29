Book on Constitutional issues launched

CHENNAI

29 November 2021 01:37 IST

In commemoration of Constitution Day, the Advocate P. Balagopal Foundation launched a book Forgotten in the National Mainstream, compiling articles penned by Balagopal in the 1980s on Constitutional issues, ranging from transfer of High Court judges to the reservation policy.

It was compiled by P.B. Suresh Babu, advocate, Madras High Court. Retired High Court judge A.K. Rajan released the book, and advocate ‘Sigaram’ S. Senthilnathan received the first copy, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising