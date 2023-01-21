Book on collection of interviews of Thamizhachi Thangapandian launched

January 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Interviews and press meets are an important part of literature and were essential for a writer, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said here on Saturday.

Launching her book Anbin Ulagu Eliyadhu, a collection of her interviews, she said press meets were considered important after an event. This was because, for a leader or a writer, it was important to meet the people and tell them about the work done. It showed what definitive answers they had for the questions posed during these interviews.

She said she could have got international recognition for an English novel, but she chose to write in Tamil about her roots because it was a political statement and helped her record the voice of the local population in native villages.

“There were a few who asked me about the need to bring out a book of interviews. Poetry, essays, drama and other forms of art take us closer to our readers. But what remains close to my heart is interviews. When we write poetry or essays, we internalise it, choose a narrative and give it a form. But conversations or interviews unveil your thoughts in entirety to your readers,” she added.

Poet and writer Manushyaputhiran, who runs Uyirmmai Publications, said the book was a collection of interviews from 2008 to 2020. “She keeps talking continuously about her experience, her political stance to different media outlets. When we read them, it helps us mull over these conversations and think of the debates we should have,” he added.

Journalist Kavitha Muralidharan, novelist Imayam, poet A. Vennila, writer and translator C. Mohan, journalist Senthil Vel, film director Seenu Ramasamy and professor Bharathiputhiran spoke.