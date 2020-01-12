Book of poetry reviews launched

A poet should be witness to everything that happens in the age he lives in, and if he remains silent, he is on the side of injustice, DMK Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said on Saturday.
Speaking at the launch of Kavidhai Veli, a book containing critical reviews of her poems, at the Chennai Book Fair, she said: “These critical reviews of my poems by such renowned Tamil literary critics are very important for me, as they help me take stock of my work.” Literary crtitic N. Murugesapandian said Ms. Thangapandian’s poens were unique.
