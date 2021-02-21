Book for policemen released

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday released a guidebook on various welfare schemes available to police personnel.
Over 20,000 personnel work in Chennai.
A slew of measures were implemented by the government for the welfare of police personnel and their families.
The book contains information on pension benefits, medical assistance, educational assistance to the wards of police and so on.
Meeting held
Mr. Aggarwal held a co-ordination meeting with judicial officers in the city and police officers.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N. Kothandaraj and other officers were present.
The meeting discussed long-pending cases, pendency of warrants and expediting trials of criminal cases so that the accused got conviction and punishment without any delay.
