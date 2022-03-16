Book fair to be held in Tiruvallur

Special Correspondent March 16, 2022 16:23 IST

Special Correspondent March 16, 2022 16:23 IST

100 stalls with 50,000 titles for people of all age groups will be available

100 stalls with 50,000 titles for people of all age groups will be available

If you missed the Chennai Book fair, here is a chance for you to make amends. The Tiruvallur District administration and Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) will conduct a book fair at the Collectorate grounds from April 1 to 11. “This is the first time that BAPASI has planned to bring the exhibition here. There will be an active participation from schoolchildren in cultural programmes every evening. We are making arrangements to bring students of government schools by buses. A standard 10% discount would be offered to all visitors,” said Collector Alby John Varghese. A total of 100 stalls with 50,000 titles for people of all age groups will come up at at the exhibition. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. and books, priced from ₹10 to ₹1000 each, can be purchased, Mr. Varghese said. “We want to encourage reading habit among children and young adults. We also plan to buy books for school libraries from these publishers,” he added.



Our code of editorial values