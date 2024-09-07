Book donation campaign launched in the city

:

A book donation campaign, ‘Butterfly Express: Library for Village Schools’, conceptualised by Don Bosco Kalvisolai was launched in the city on Friday. The aim of the project is to set up well resourced libraries in the rural areas and help children read more.

After unveiling the logo of the campaign, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited said, if the idea was taken far and wide, the response would be very good. “In giving books, one has to exercise some judgment. People should not donate books that they want to discard but give books of value. There must be a conscious attempt to give good books; the book you want to keep, you should donate,” he said.

Joshua Madhan, CEO, Covenant Group, said the aim of the project was to help rural students inculcate the habit of reading and become successful. “You can either donate books or donate for the books. We will collect everything and hand it over to libraries in the rural areas,” he said.

A book, Are you ready to love?, written by John Alexander, vice-president of Don Bosco Society, Chennai, was launched on the occasion.

Sashi Kumar, chairman, Asian College of Journalism reminisced of the time when schools had moral science classes. “Today when I think of school education, it was one of the most memorable classes I had. There were discussions about bonding, love, faith, honesty and values that we find increasingly in danger in our day and time. Vitiation of this concept [of love] is what is prevalent and this, I think, is the existential crisis of the idea of love.” He noted that the book was striking for many reasons. “It is eclectic, engaging and draws from various authoritative sources,” he added.

George Antonysamy, Archbishop of Madras, Mylapore Archdiocese; John Alexander, author of the book; M.A. Joseph Antony, SJ of St. Joseph College, Tiruchi; and Sajith Cyriac SSP, editor of St Paul’s Publication were among those who spoke at the event. Jayakumar Reddy of Apollo Hospitals was also present.