Book detailing the Chola Dynasty and its architecture released

With detailed documentation of Chola sculptures and temple architecture and striking illustrations, the book, authored by Ruchi Pritam, will help readers get a better understanding of the great artistic endeavours of the era and India and connect to the roots, says Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president, IIT Madras Research Park

March 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Author Ruchi Pritam, second from left, and other dignitaries at the book launch event held  at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai on Saturday.

Author Ruchi Pritam, second from left, and other dignitaries at the book launch event held  at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

A book Grandeur of the Cholas - Journey through India’s Heritage (Book 2), with promises of a fascinating travel to the era of the Chola Dynasty and its architecture, was launched at the IIT Madras Research Park on Saturday.

With detailed documentation of sculptures and temple architecture and striking illustrations, the book, authored by Ruchi Pritam, would help readers get a better understanding of the great artistic endeavours of the era and India and connect to the roots, said Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president, IIT Madras Research Park.

The book would beckon the readers to visit these majestic sites. The author has captured the history of the Cholas and their meticulous records through the inscriptions provided on copper plates and temple wells, he said.

Introducing the book, Sthapati K. Dakshinamoorthy said the book speaks volumes about the passion towards temple architecture, arts and sculptures. Though there are many books on the Chola empire, this one would appeal to everyone from devotees to art lovers and researchers. Appreciating the author for her detailed documentation, he said she had incorporated intricate details of inscriptions and murals at the Brihadeeswara temple in Thanjavur.

Narrating her journey in writing and her passion for Indian heritage sites, Ms. Pritam said she started writing articles on heritage sites from Somnath temple to Nalanda and the ancient temples of Goa. Appreciation of articles and awe for the Chola architecture had encouraged her to write two books in the series of Journey through India’s Heritage.

Royal women in the Chola Dynasty, like Kundavai and the wives of Rajaraja Chola, also had an interest in building temples, said Ms. Pritam, who now plans to write her next book on Indian heritage on southeast Asia.

R. Radhakrishna, chief general manager, SBI, Chennai circle, lauded the author for documenting the nuances of temple architecture.

