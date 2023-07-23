Book detailing golu arrangements with ‘Gowri Dolls’ released

July 23, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

A bilingual book titled Kalpakam’s Golu with Gowri Dolls by Kalpakam Srinivasamurti, a Gopalapuram resident, was released here on Sunday. The book gives an account of how she has been arranging thematic golus during Navarathri using wooden dolls of around 2 feet called ‘Gowri Dolls’ obtained from Mysuru.

“I got married in the middle of Navarathri in 1955, and my mother-in-law Sundari Ammal had two dolls at that time. I have 12 dolls collected over the years. We would start planning for a golu two months in advance, and I would ensure that I knew the stories properly so that I can explain verses of the respective year’s theme,” said Kalpakam mami, as she is affectionately known in her circles.

Mrs. Srinivasamurti thanked Chandra Sankar of Kalamkriya, who published the book. She also thanked industrialist R.T. Chari, who arranged for its launch at TAG Centre in Alwarpet. She recalled how senior citizens from the Vishranthi Home, founded by Savithri Vaithi, used to be brought to her home every year to see the arrangement of dolls.

The themes of her golus include the story of Ayyappan, Kumaraguruparar, the Soundarya Lahari, the Saivaite Saints Appar, Sundarar and Manickavasagar, and music composers Jayadevar, Purandaradasar and Nandanar.

Former High Court Judge Prabha Sridevan, who released the book, said Kalpakam mami was very innovative and creative, and had successfully involved her children and grandchildren in Navarathri celebrations. She was active on Facebook and YouTube even during the lockdown, she added.

Writer Sivashankari, who recieved the first copy of the book, said she was glad that the tradition of the ‘Gowri Dolls’ preserved under Mrs. Srinivasamurti. “The dolls are no longer made, and the art form is now lost. This book will help take the art form to the next generation. It is an important documentation for posterity. The book reminded me of my own childhood, when Navarathri used to be a big event at home”, she said.