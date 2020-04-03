Book consignments of essential items at post offices

Customers may continue booking shipments of essential and life-saving items at post offices.

All head post offices and select sub post offices and branch post offices in rural areas of the State have been kept open during the lockdown.

Arrangements have been made to transport the booked consignments to the destinations. K.A. Devaraj, Assistant Postmaster General (Business Development) and nodal officer, can be contacted at 7975545990.

Besides using postal ATMs, customers may also avail services such as registered post, speed post and book money orders in the post offices. Postal staff are also paying money orders, including old age pension money orders, during the lockdown, with safety measures, the release said.