Book compiling the talks and articles of senior dermatologist released

The book has been released on the occasion of Prof. Patrick Yesudian’s 87th birthday

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 22:47 IST

Former students, dermatologists and other colleagues and friends of Patrick Yesudian, senior dermatologist, came together for the launch of  All That I Could Say To My Young Friends, a compilation of his talks and articles, in the city on Sunday.

S. Murugasundaram, founder and medical director, Chennai Skin Foundation and consultant dermatologist, who compiled and edited the book, said he was a student of Prof. Patrick Yesudian and had learnt a lot from him throughout his career.

“Through his talks and articles, the book covers how he fell in love with the field of dermatology, his role as a mentor to many, the ethics of medicine and principles governing the practice. On the occasion of his 87 th birthday, we were keen on exposing his work to a larger audience, and hence, decided to compile his articles and talks,” he said.

“Many of my students from the newer generations might not have heard of or read these articles. The book does not limit itself to dermatology topics but covers a range of topics I believe everyone should know about,” said Prof. Yesudian.

The book was released by Prof. V.R. Janaki, and was received by Prof S. Shivakumar and Dr J.P. Rajkumar.

