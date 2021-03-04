Book compiling experiences of cancer survivors released

People who successfully overcame cancer, those who have seen others fight the disease or have cared for someone suffering from it spoke of their experiences at a virtual book launch on Wednesday.

The participants shared something in common; they had all written about their experiences. The articles were compiled and launched under the title No One Fights Alone.

The third edition of the book has 40 articles from authors, including doctors, from across the country and men and women who witnessed their loved ones fight the disease. It also has six chapters devoted to COVID-19.

Nilakanta Siva, who has published 20 books on the subject so far, said the aim was to raise awareness about cancer and all the issues surrounding it.

Shiju Pillai, one of the contributors from West Asia, said he wrote a short story to create awareness about the disease. “The book is constructed using the experience of doctors, patients, and there is also a fantasy element. Half the disease is cured if the patient has confidence and faith. Such books help build faith and confidence. The cause of the book becomes very important. Younger generations will know what can happen [in case they get cancer],” he said.

Bhavani Candrasekaran, who has 45 years of service in gynaecology, shared her experience. Bhagvati Ramakrishnan, of Mumbai, and Shalini S. have written poems.

Some participants recalled that their own experience with their family members was unhappy and noted that putting them on paper brought them closure and comfort as they could express their feelings.

Mr. Siva, a retired nuclear scientist and a survivor of bladder cancer, said it was more important to reach out to people. The book has been edited by Mousumi K. Sachdeva.