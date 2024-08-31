Book analysing commercial law post 2015 in India released in Chennai

‘Commercial Dispute Resolution-State of the Law in India’, a book that attempts to analyse the march of commercial law post 2015 in the country, was launched in the city on Saturday.

The book was a collaborative effort of Anirudh Krishnan, advocate, Madras High Court, with 40 young colleagues – both from the past and the present, practicing across the country. It has a foreword by Justice M.M.Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Gary B Born, Partner, International Arbitration Practice Group, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

Justice Sundresh spoke on the various facets of the book and the in-depth analysis that has gone into making it a unique publication. He commended the efforts of young lawyers who had co-authored the book with Mr. Krishnan. Justice S.S.Sunder, Judge, Madras High Court and Mr.Gary B.Born lauded the efforts of the young lawyers in bringing out a book that would impact the lawyer fraternity and the judges.

The book, which was published by Lexis Nexis, analysed the march of commercial law after 2015, beginning with the amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, after which the landscape of commercial dispute resolution changed, said a press release.

While Mr.Krishnan, elaborated on the various thought processes that went into the making of the book, his co-authors, Adarsh Subramaniam, Adith Narayanan and Sriram Venkatavaradhan spoke about the book’s structure. Various former and present judges of the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court and senior advocates participated.

