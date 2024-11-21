 />
Bonnet macaque rescued from the Vellore Division dies despite medical efforts

Published - November 21, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A juvenile female Bonnet macaque rescued from the Vellore Division has died on Wednesday at Arignar Anna Zoological Park’s veterinary hospital.

The macaque, admitted on October 26, 2024 in Chennai, has been found with hind limb paralysis, an abrasion wound on the back, and hematology results indicated moderate anemia.

To aid the animal’s recovery, it was provided with approproate bedding, physiotherapy treatment, passive range of motion exercise. The monkey’s health had gradually improved since its arrival, experts from TANUVAS were consulted and monitored closely by the veterinary team as per a press release from the zoo.

However, its health began to deteriorate two day ago, and the macaque ultimately succumbed to the condition.

